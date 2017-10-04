Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position Decreased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Grisanti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.4% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $176,000.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $3,999,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,114,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maria Black sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $67,289.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,657 shares of company stock worth $4,457,476 over the last 90 days.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP) opened at 110.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion and a PE ratio of 28.76. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $85.48 and a 52-week high of $121.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.81.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

