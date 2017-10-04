Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE: ADP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/4/2017 – Automatic Data Processing had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2017 – Automatic Data Processing was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ADP has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. We expect investments in new initiatives will continue to weigh on the company’s near-term bottom-line results. Increasing competition is also a headwind. Moreover, continuing crticism from activist investor Bill Ackman is expected to management under pressure, which will remain an overhang on the stock. Nonetheless, the company’s higher revenue per client and a decent customer retention ratio place it in an advantageous position. Also, ADP holds a dominant position in the payroll processing and human capital management market, primarily due to its robust product portfolio.”

9/28/2017 – Automatic Data Processing was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/15/2017 – Automatic Data Processing was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/15/2017 – Automatic Data Processing had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2017 – Automatic Data Processing was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/22/2017 – Automatic Data Processing was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/21/2017 – Automatic Data Processing had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2017 – Automatic Data Processing had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2017 – Automatic Data Processing had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2017 – Automatic Data Processing had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $98.00.

8/15/2017 – Automatic Data Processing had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2017 – Automatic Data Processing had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2017 – Automatic Data Processing had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) traded up 0.54% on Wednesday, reaching $111.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,398 shares. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.17. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $85.48 and a 12-month high of $121.77.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $3,999,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,114,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $390,256.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,816.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,657 shares of company stock worth $4,457,476.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

