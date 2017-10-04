aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.75

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 418,980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price objective on aTyr Pharma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. aTyr Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.62.

Get aTyr Pharma Inc. alerts:

The stock’s market cap is $134.96 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post ($2.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 94,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $249,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,166. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mendlein acquired 37,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $100,000.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in aTyr Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of aTyr Pharma worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/atyr-pharma-inc-life-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-5-75.html.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and clinical development of medicines for patients suffering from severe, rare diseases using its Physiocrine biology, a discovered set of physiological modulators. The Company focuses on the development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, including facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD) 2B.

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.