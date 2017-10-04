Atrion Corporation (ATRI) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 18,633 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.20% of Atrion Corporation worth $37,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Atrion Corporation by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atrion Corporation by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atrion Corporation by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atrion Corporation by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atrion Corporation by 149.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation (ATRI) opened at 684.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $644.41 and its 200-day moving average is $582.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.92. Atrion Corporation has a 12 month low of $418.00 and a 12 month high of $691.95.

Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion Corporation had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Atrion Corporation will post $9.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Atrion Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Atrion Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 26.88%.

In other Atrion Corporation news, Chairman Emile A. Battat sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.91, for a total value of $919,297.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 148,881 shares in the company, valued at $97,205,893.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Atrion Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Atrion Corporation Company Profile

Atrion Corporation (Atrion) is engaged in developing and manufacturing products, primarily for medical applications. The Company’s medical products range from fluid delivery devices to ophthalmic and cardiovascular products. Its fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety.

