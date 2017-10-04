Atlantica Yield PLC (ABY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:ABY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,874 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the August 31st total of 942,269 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,612 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ABY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Atlantica Yield PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield PLC in a report on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Yield PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlantica Yield PLC from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Yield PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC by 79.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC by 64.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ ABY) opened at 19.44 on Wednesday. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. The company’s market capitalization is $1.95 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This is an increase from Atlantica Yield PLC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Atlantica Yield PLC’s payout ratio is 346.67%.

About Atlantica Yield PLC

Atlantica Yield plc, formerly Abengoa Yield plc, is a total return company. The Company owns, manages, and acquires renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets, focused on North America (the United States and Mexico), South America (Peru, Chile, Brazil and Uruguay) and Europe, Middle East and Africa (Spain, Algeria and South Africa).

