Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.19. 949,185 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 910,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATHX shares. ValuEngine cut Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Athersys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Get Athersys Inc. alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The stock’s market cap is $248.33 million.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Athersys had a negative return on equity of 121.47% and a negative net margin of 729.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Athersys, Inc. will post ($0.24) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $32,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 679,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,332.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 345.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 68,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Athersys by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 305,944 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Athersys by 7,334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 375,723 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Athersys by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 366,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Athersys by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,123,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 264,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/athersys-inc-athx-trading-up-6-3.html.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc is an international biotechnology company that is focused primarily in the field of regenerative medicine. The Company’s MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, is its lead platform product and is in later-stage clinical development. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular disease, inflammatory and immune disorders, certain pulmonary conditions and other conditions where the standard of care is limited or inadequate for many patients.

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.