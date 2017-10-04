athenahealth, Inc. (ATHN) CEO Jonathan Bush Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) CEO Jonathan Bush sold 4,000 shares of athenahealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $496,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,710,435.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Bush also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Jonathan Bush sold 4,000 shares of athenahealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $559,080.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Jonathan Bush sold 4,000 shares of athenahealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $573,240.00.

Shares of athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) opened at 123.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 156.74 and a beta of 1.76. athenahealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $158.66.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The health services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.68 million. athenahealth had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that athenahealth, Inc. will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATHN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of athenahealth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded athenahealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of athenahealth in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Argus started coverage on athenahealth in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of athenahealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $713,856,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in athenahealth by 30,642.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,599,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $180,286,000 after buying an additional 1,594,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in athenahealth by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $508,717,000 after buying an additional 397,837 shares during the period. Elliott Management Corp bought a new position in athenahealth in the 2nd quarter worth $52,706,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in athenahealth by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908,505 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,379,000 after buying an additional 347,133 shares during the period.

About athenahealth

athenahealth, Inc provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination and population health services. The Company also offers Epocrates and other point-of-care mobile applications. The Company delivers majority of its service offerings through a single instance of cloud-based software, athenaNet.

