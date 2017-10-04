Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) Shares Sold by Kazazian Asset Management LLC

Kazazian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Astrazeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Astrazeneca PLC were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Astrazeneca PLC in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Astrazeneca PLC in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Astrazeneca PLC by 3,782.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Astrazeneca PLC by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Astrazeneca PLC by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) traded down 0.06% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,937 shares. Astrazeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.08.

Astrazeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.46. Astrazeneca PLC had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Astrazeneca PLC will post $1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Astrazeneca PLC’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Astrazeneca PLC in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Astrazeneca PLC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Investec upgraded Astrazeneca PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Astrazeneca PLC in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Astrazeneca PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

