AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,057.40 ($67.08).

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZN. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($63.67) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($74.28) price target on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. UBS AG set a GBX 4,550 ($60.35) price target on shares of AstraZeneca plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca plc from GBX 4,350 ($57.70) to GBX 4,800 ($63.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($75.61) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman purchased 39 shares of AstraZeneca plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,370 ($57.97) per share, for a total transaction of £1,704.30 ($2,260.64).

AstraZeneca plc (LON AZN) opened at 5077.00 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 64.27 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,692.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,893.11. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,996.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 5,520.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 68.90 ($0.91) per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.

AstraZeneca plc Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

