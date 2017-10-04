Asanko Gold Inc (AKG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEMKT:AKG) (TSE:AKG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Asanko Gold Inc. is a gold producer with its flagship asset, the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa. Asanko Gold Inc., formerly known as Keegan Resources Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

AKG has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Asanko Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. CIBC cut Asanko Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Asanko Gold in a report on Friday, August 4th. Clarus Securities cut Asanko Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Asanko Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of Asanko Gold (NYSEMKT:AKG) traded up 1.04% on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,332 shares. Asanko Gold has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $197.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Asanko Gold by 480.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 16,797,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902,657 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Asanko Gold by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,178,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 345,165 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Asanko Gold by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,960,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Asanko Gold by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,531,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,898 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Asanko Gold by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,220,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc is a gold producer. The Company has operations in the Republic of Ghana. The Company’s segments include Canada and Ghana. The Company’s principal asset is the Asanko Gold Mine (AGM) located in Ghana, West Africa. The Company’s Project 5M will upgrade the plant’s throughput to five metric tons per annum and expand mining operations to integrate the Esaase deposit, including the construction of a 27-kilometer overland conveyor.

