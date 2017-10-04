Arkema SA (ARKAY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ARKAY. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a neutral rating on shares of Arkema SA in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup Inc. raised Arkema SA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Shares of Arkema SA (OTCMKTS ARKAY) opened at 122.00 on Tuesday. Arkema SA has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $123.11.

Arkema SA Company Profile

Arkema SA is a chemical producer, which provides specialty chemicals and advanced materials. The Company manufactures a range of products for industries, including construction, packaging, chemical, automotive, electronics, food and pharmaceutical industries. The Company operates through three business segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties and Coating Solutions.

