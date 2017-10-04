Ares Management LLC Holds Holdings in OFS Capital Corporation (OFS)

Ares Management LLC maintained its position in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC’s holdings in OFS Capital Corporation were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Standard LLC increased its position in OFS Capital Corporation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 488,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital Corporation by 24.8% in the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital Corporation by 243.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital Corporation by 39.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,101 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital Corporation by 11.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,067 shares during the period. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of OFS Capital Corporation in a report on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of OFS Capital Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) traded up 0.2009% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.0662. The stock had a trading volume of 28,367 shares. OFS Capital Corporation has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 million. OFS Capital Corporation had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 9.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital Corporation will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. OFS Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

OFS Capital Corporation Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS Capital) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments. It focuses primarily on middle-market companies in the United States, including senior secured loans, including first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans, and warrants and other minority equity securities.

