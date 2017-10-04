Ares Management LLC Buys 27,303,783 Shares of Gastar Exploration Inc (GST)

Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Gastar Exploration Inc (NYSE:GST) by 92.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,712,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,303,783 shares during the period. Gastar Exploration comprises 1.3% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ares Management LLC owned approximately 28.42% of Gastar Exploration worth $52,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GST. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Gastar Exploration by 715.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,920,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,685,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gastar Exploration by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,125,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,351,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gastar Exploration by 439.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 488,849 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gastar Exploration in the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gastar Exploration during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000.

Get Gastar Exploration Inc alerts:

Gastar Exploration Inc (NYSE GST) traded down 2.5677% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.8386. 282,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $167.34 million. Gastar Exploration Inc has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.19.

Gastar Exploration (NYSE:GST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gastar Exploration Inc will post ($0.17) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GST. Seaport Global Securities lowered Gastar Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Gastar Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gastar Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $1.00 price target on shares of Gastar Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gastar Exploration has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/ares-management-llc-buys-27303783-shares-of-gastar-exploration-inc-gst.html.

Gastar Exploration Profile

Gastar Exploration Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its principal activities include the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties on unconventional reserves, such as shale resource plays.

Receive News & Ratings for Gastar Exploration Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gastar Exploration Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.