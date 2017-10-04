Ares Management LLC Acquires Shares of 475,000 TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD)

Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,554,000. TCG BDC makes up 0.2% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,408,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,906,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,258,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,403,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

CGBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on TCG BDC in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on TCG BDC in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TCG BDC in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCG BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ CGBD) traded down 0.26% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 61,714 shares. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. The company’s market cap is $1.16 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

TCG BDC Profile

TCG BDC, Inc, formerly Carlyle GMS Finance, Inc, is a managed and non-diversified closed-end investment company. The Company is focused on lending to middle market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments in the United States and middle market companies.

