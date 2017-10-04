Ares Management LLC Acquires 21,345 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF)

Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the quarter. WhiteHorse Finance comprises about 0.1% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ares Management LLC’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 31,367 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WHF shares. ValuEngine upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) traded up 0.2026% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.7899. The company had a trading volume of 19,153 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 62.57%. Analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post $1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 75.53%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company is a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, small-cap companies located in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing small-cap companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and have a term of 3 to 6 years.

