Arctic Star Exploration Corp (ADD) Insider Sells C$40,000.00 in Stock

Arctic Star Exploration Corp (TSE:ADD) insider Brijender (Binny) Jass Jassal sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

Brijender (Binny) Jass Jassal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Brijender (Binny) Jass Jassal purchased 10,000 shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$1,600.00.

