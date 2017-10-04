Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARLZ) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARLZ) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.48. 1,288,777 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 783,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Aralez Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. The stock’s market capitalization is $165.78 million.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Aralez Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.17% and a negative net margin of 122.35%. The company had revenue of $27.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post ($1.62) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 5,191,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 106,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 2,488,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 292,420 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 99,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARLZ) Stock Price Down 8.3%” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/aralez-pharmaceuticals-inc-arlz-stock-price-down-8-3.html.

About Aralez Pharmaceuticals

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing products in cardiovascular, pain and other areas. The Company’s products include Fibricor, Cambia, Fiorinal, Fiorinal C, Soriatane, Bezalip SR, NeoVisc, Uracyst, Durela, Proferrin, Resultz and Collatamp G.

Receive News & Ratings for Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.