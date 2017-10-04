Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) Given “Buy” Rating at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum restated their buy rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Craig Hallum currently has a $80.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $95.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $84.73 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.48.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) traded down 1.56% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,444 shares. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $103.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.80. Applied Optoelectronics also saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 640 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 106% compared to the average daily volume of 310 put options.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.28. Applied Optoelectronics had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post $5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $1,850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,032.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chewei Lin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,633 shares of company stock worth $2,878,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 5.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.9% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 10,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc is a vertically integrated provider of fiber-optic networking products, primarily for networking end markets, such as Internet data center, cable television (CATV), fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and telecommunications (telecom). The Company designs and manufactures a range of optical communications products at varying levels of integration, from components, subassemblies and modules to turnkey equipment.

