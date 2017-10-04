Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Stake Decreased by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,664 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,701 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 1.4% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 145.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,528 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials Inc. alerts:

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) traded down 0.46% on Wednesday, reaching $51.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,015,164 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.56 and a 12 month high of $52.63.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/applied-materials-inc-amat-stake-decreased-by-signet-financial-management-llc.html.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Vetr raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.72 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 22,762 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $1,002,210.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.