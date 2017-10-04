Apple Inc. (AAPL) Short Interest Down 17.7% in September

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,590,518 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 48,108,995 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,940,447 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS AG set a $170.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

Get Apple Inc. alerts:

In other news, SVP D Bruce Sewell sold 31,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.13, for a total transaction of $5,000,861.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 268,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $43,148,912.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,930 shares of company stock worth $69,008,577 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 15,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its stake in Apple by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 14,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its stake in Apple by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 89,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 35,773 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,174,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $743,409,000 after purchasing an additional 66,038 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ AAPL) opened at 154.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.46 and its 200 day moving average is $150.88. Apple has a 12-month low of $104.08 and a 12-month high of $164.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. Apple had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $45.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post $9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/apple-inc-aapl-short-interest-down-17-7-in-september.html.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.