Apple Inc. (AAPL) Position Increased by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,898 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.2% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 4,912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.98.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) traded down 0.631% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.505. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,481,110 shares. The firm has a market cap of $792.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.428 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $104.08 and a one year high of $164.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. Apple had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $45.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post $9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 11,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $1,707,034.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $5,515,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at $184,098,035.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,930 shares of company stock worth $69,008,577 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

