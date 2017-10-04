Apple Inc. (AAPL) is Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.7% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Apple by 23.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,289,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,334,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,797 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,134,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Apple by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,578,551 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $801,415,000 after purchasing an additional 749,158 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,453,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,637,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,533,825,000 after purchasing an additional 471,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP D Bruce Sewell sold 31,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.13, for a total value of $5,000,861.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johny Srouji sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $948,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,358 shares in the company, valued at $11,327,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,930 shares of company stock valued at $69,008,577 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Apple from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.98.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded down 0.62% on Wednesday, hitting $153.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,482,854 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.46 and its 200-day moving average is $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.08 and a 1-year high of $164.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 20.87%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post $9.01 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

