Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANTH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTH) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,711,282 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 390% from the previous session’s volume of 349,514 shares.The stock last traded at $1.87 and had previously closed at $1.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective (down from $2.25) on shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. The firm’s market cap is $20.39 million.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $1.12. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($3.68) earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals by 1,376.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 335,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals by 1,809.7% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,757,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Anthera) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat serious diseases associated with inflammation, including enzyme replacement therapies and autoimmune diseases. The Company has two Phase III product candidates, liprotamase also known as Sollpura and blisibimod.

