Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Position Raised by Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) by 444.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources Corporation comprises approximately 2.1% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Antero Resources Corporation worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AR. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its position in Antero Resources Corporation by 268.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Antero Resources Corporation by 174.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources Corporation by 4.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources Corporation alerts:

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $77,781.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) traded up 0.44% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,701 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Antero Resources Corporation had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corporation will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank set a $27.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Citigroup Inc. cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources Corporation from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/antero-resources-corporation-ar-position-raised-by-mountain-lake-investment-management-llc.html.

Antero Resources Corporation Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments include the exploration, development and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil; gathering and processing; water handling and treatment, and marketing of excess firm transportation capacity.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.