Andra AP fonden Sells 100 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,692.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,988,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,531,095,000 after acquiring an additional 22,165,530 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18,197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,487 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $175,795,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,971,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,989,193,000 after acquiring an additional 695,079 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,373,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,900,000 after acquiring an additional 559,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) opened at 190.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a 12-month low of $139.07 and a 12-month high of $194.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will post $9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.45%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a $200.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target (up from $182.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.21.

In other news, VP Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,894 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $721,090.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,490.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.97, for a total value of $65,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,312 shares in the company, valued at $961,312.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,738 shares of company stock worth $9,302,112 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

