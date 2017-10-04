Andeavor (ANDV) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Andeavor (NASDAQ:ANDV) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Saturday morning. Scotiabank currently has $112.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $103.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Andeavor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Andeavor in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andeavor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Andeavor in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Howard Weil cut shares of Andeavor from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.50.

Andeavor (NASDAQ ANDV) opened at 104.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average is $90.88. Andeavor has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $105.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

Andeavor Company Profile

Andeavor, formerly Tesoro Corporation, is an independent petroleum refining, logistics and marketing company. he Company operates through three segments. The Refining operating segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels, such as gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, jet fuel and diesel fuel, as well as other products, including heavy fuel oils, liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum coke for sale in bulk markets to a range of customers within its markets.

