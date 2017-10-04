Analyzing Xcel Energy (XEL) and Pampa Energia (PAM)

Xcel Energy (NYSE: XEL) and Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.5% of Xcel Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Pampa Energia shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xcel Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Xcel Energy and Pampa Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Energy 10.08% 10.42% 2.80% Pampa Energia 3.37% 11.62% 2.17%

Dividends

Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Pampa Energia does not pay a dividend. Xcel Energy pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xcel Energy has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Xcel Energy and Pampa Energia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcel Energy 0 7 1 0 2.13 Pampa Energia 0 1 1 0 2.50

Xcel Energy currently has a consensus target price of $47.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.21%. Pampa Energia has a consensus target price of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.01%. Given Pampa Energia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pampa Energia is more favorable than Xcel Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Xcel Energy has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pampa Energia has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xcel Energy and Pampa Energia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Energy $11.43 billion 2.10 $3.76 billion $2.27 20.78 Pampa Energia $3.11 billion 1.56 $723.59 million $1.44 45.87

Xcel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pampa Energia. Xcel Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pampa Energia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xcel Energy beats Pampa Energia on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc. is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co. (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin. Along with WYCO Development LLC (WYCO), a joint venture formed with Colorado Interstate Gas Company, LLC (CIG) to develop and lease natural gas pipelines storage and compression facilities, and WestGas InterState, Inc. (WGI), an interstate natural gas pipeline company, these companies comprise the regulated utility operations.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energia S.A. is an integrated electricity company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. Its segments include generation, transmission, distribution, oil and gas, and holding and others. Its generation segment includes a direct and indirect equity interest in Central Piedra Buena S.A., Central Termica Guemes S.A., Central Termica Loma de la Lata S.A. and Pampa Comercializadora S.A, among others, and investments in companies in the electricity generation sector. Its transmission segment includes an indirect equity interest through Compania Inversora en Transmision Electrica Citelec S.A. Its distribution segment includes an indirect equity interest in Electricidad Argentina S.A. and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. Its Oil and gas segment includes a direct interest in Petrolera Pampa S.A. Its holding and others segment includes financial investment operations, among others.

