Analyzing Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) & Its Peers

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) is one of 104 publicly-traded companies in the “Integrated Mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Turquoise Hill Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. alerts:

32.9% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of shares of all “Integrated Mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of shares of all “Integrated Mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Turquoise Hill Resources and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turquoise Hill Resources 0 3 3 0 2.50 Turquoise Hill Resources Competitors 922 2976 3050 84 2.33

Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.32%. As a group, “Integrated Mining” companies have a potential upside of 2.88%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turquoise Hill Resources 14.20% 1.60% 1.01% Turquoise Hill Resources Competitors -42,356.82% -3.99% -3.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Turquoise Hill Resources $892.02 million $159.41 million 54.01 Turquoise Hill Resources Competitors $6.77 billion $2.77 billion -16.66

Turquoise Hill Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Turquoise Hill Resources. Turquoise Hill Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turquoise Hill Resources’ peers have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is an international mining company. The Company focuses on the operation and further development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Southern Mongolia, which is the Company’s principal material mineral resource property. The Company’s Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through approximately 65% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Oyu Tolgoi) and the remaining approximately 35% interest is held by Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Erdenes). The Company’s Oyu Tolgoi mine is located approximately 550 kilometers south of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia’s capital city, and 80 kilometers north of the Mongolia-China border. The Company’s Mineralization on the property consists of porphyry-style copper, gold, silver and molybdenum contained in a linear structural trend (the Oyu Tolgoi Trend) of deposits throughout this trend. They include, from south to north, the Heruga Deposit, the Oyut deposit and the Hugo Dummett deposits (Hugo South, Hugo North and Hugo North Extension).

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.