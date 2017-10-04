Analyzing Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) & Merge Healthcare (MRGE)

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) and Merge Healthcare (NASDAQ:MRGE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of Progress Software Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Progress Software Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Progress Software Corporation and Merge Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software Corporation 0 4 1 0 2.20 Merge Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Progress Software Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.40%. Given Progress Software Corporation’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Progress Software Corporation is more favorable than Merge Healthcare.

Dividends

Progress Software Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Merge Healthcare does not pay a dividend. Progress Software Corporation pays out -45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Progress Software Corporation and Merge Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software Corporation $399.22 million 4.73 $133.41 million ($1.09) -36.06 Merge Healthcare $28,560.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Progress Software Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Merge Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Progress Software Corporation and Merge Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software Corporation -13.23% 20.30% 10.82% Merge Healthcare 3.02% 5.19% 1.77%

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats Merge Healthcare on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progress Software Corporation

Progress Software Corporation is engaged in application development. The Company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration (DCI), and Application Development and Deployment (AppDev). The OpenEdge business segment provides the product enhancements and marketing support to its partner base. It is also focused on providing partners and direct end users with a path to develop and integrate cloud-based applications. Its solutions include Progress OpenEdge and Progress Corticon. The DCI segment is focused on its data assets, including the data integration components of its cloud offerings. Its solutions include Progress DataDirect Connect and Progress DataDirect Cloud. The AppDev business segment is focused on generating customers for its application development assets. Its solutions include Dev Tools, NativeScript, Dev Cloud, Telerik Platform, Test Studio, Sitefinity and Progress Rollbase. Its offerings span Web, mobile and data.

About Merge Healthcare

Merge Healthcare Incorporated develops software solutions that facilitate the sharing of images. The Company operates through two segments: Merge Healthcare and Merge DNA. The Company’s Merge Healthcare segment markets, sells and implements interoperability, imaging and clinical solutions to healthcare providers. The Company’s Merge DNA (Data and Analytics) segment focuses on the marketing and sale of data capture software for clinical trials and related solutions. The Merge Healthcare segment offers licensing of software (including upgrades), the sale of hardware, professional services, maintenance and electronic data interchange (EDI) services. The Merge DNA segment offers on-premise licensing and hosting arrangements, and professional services.

