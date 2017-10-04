Analyzing Gaia (GAIA) & The Competition

Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Other Specialty Retailers” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Gaia to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Gaia has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaia’s peers have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gaia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaia 392.56% -17.07% -15.46% Gaia Competitors 22.44% -15.48% 6.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gaia and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gaia Competitors 387 1042 1094 48 2.31

Gaia currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.50%. As a group, “Other Specialty Retailers” companies have a potential downside of 14.48%. Given Gaia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gaia is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gaia and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Gaia $21.56 million -$18.78 million 2.16 Gaia Competitors $3.37 billion $363.72 million 4.87

Gaia’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gaia. Gaia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.4% of Gaia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of shares of all “Other Specialty Retailers” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.8% of Gaia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “Other Specialty Retailers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gaia peers beat Gaia on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc., formerly Gaiam, Inc., is engaged in providing global digital video subscription service. The Company is a global digital video streaming service and online community delivering curated media to its subscribers in over 120 countries. It provides its members access to approximately 7,000 video titles. Its video content is available to its subscribers through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. In addition to streaming, the Company’s subscribers can download its video content to their devices, so they can view its content without being actively connected to the Internet. Through the Gaia service, the Company’s subscribers have access to a library of inspiring films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. The Company has also created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. The Company also operates a digital versatile disc (DVD) subscription club.

