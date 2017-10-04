Analyzing First Potomac Realty Trust (FPO) and Its Peers

First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE: FPO) is one of 85 public companies in the “Commercial REITs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare First Potomac Realty Trust to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares First Potomac Realty Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Potomac Realty Trust 26.86% 8.96% 3.32% First Potomac Realty Trust Competitors 50.87% 6.60% 3.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.1% of First Potomac Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of shares of all “Commercial REITs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of First Potomac Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Commercial REITs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Potomac Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Potomac Realty Trust pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 205.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Potomac Realty Trust and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio First Potomac Realty Trust $154.33 million $83.35 million 16.15 First Potomac Realty Trust Competitors $482.34 million $305.34 million 32.02

First Potomac Realty Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than First Potomac Realty Trust. First Potomac Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Potomac Realty Trust and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Potomac Realty Trust 2 2 1 0 1.80 First Potomac Realty Trust Competitors 756 2758 2268 31 2.27

First Potomac Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $11.03, suggesting a potential downside of 0.99%. As a group, “Commercial REITs” companies have a potential upside of 5.04%. Given First Potomac Realty Trust’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Potomac Realty Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

First Potomac Realty Trust has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Potomac Realty Trust’s rivals have a beta of 0.81, meaning that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Potomac Realty Trust rivals beat First Potomac Realty Trust on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About First Potomac Realty Trust

First Potomac Realty Trust (First Potomac) is engaged in ownership, management, redevelopment and development of office and business park properties in the greater Washington, D.C. region. The Company’s segments include Washington, D.C., Maryland, Northern Virginia and Southern Virginia. The Company conducts its business through First Potomac Realty Investment Limited Partnership, its operating partnership. The Company’s portfolio consist a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant office properties, and business parks. The office properties are single-story and multi-story buildings that are primarily for office uses, and business parks consists of buildings with office features combined with some industrial property space. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned properties totaling 6.7 million square feet and had a non-controlling ownership interest in properties totaling an additional 0.9 million square feet through five unconsolidated joint ventures.

