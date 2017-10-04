Analyzing Electronics for Imaging (EFII) and PC Connection (CNXN)

Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ: EFII) and PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electronics for Imaging and PC Connection’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronics for Imaging $988.02 million 2.02 $130.87 million $0.98 43.97 PC Connection $2.86 billion 0.27 $90.07 million $1.79 15.94

Electronics for Imaging has higher revenue, but lower earnings than PC Connection. PC Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electronics for Imaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Electronics for Imaging and PC Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronics for Imaging 4.70% 5.58% 3.07% PC Connection 1.66% 11.39% 7.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.4% of PC Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Electronics for Imaging shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.3% of PC Connection shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Electronics for Imaging has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PC Connection has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Electronics for Imaging and PC Connection, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronics for Imaging 1 2 10 0 2.69 PC Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00

Electronics for Imaging presently has a consensus target price of $51.44, indicating a potential upside of 19.39%. PC Connection has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.67%. Given Electronics for Imaging’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Electronics for Imaging is more favorable than PC Connection.

Summary

PC Connection beats Electronics for Imaging on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electronics for Imaging Company Profile

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. is engaged in digital printing, focused on the transformation of the printing, packaging, ceramic tile decoration, and textile industries from the use of traditional analog-based printing to digital on-demand printing. It operates through three segments. The Industrial Inkjet segment consists of its VUTEk and Matan super-wide and wide format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material industrial digital inkjet printers; ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, and digital inkjet printer parts, and professional services. The Productivity Software segment consists of a software suite that enables automated end-to-end business and production workflows for the print and packaging industry. The Fiery segment consists of digital front ends that transform digital copiers and printers into networked printing devices for the office, industrial and commercial printing markets.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc. is a provider of a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The Company conducts its business operations through three business segments: small- to medium-sized businesses (SMB), Large Account and Public Sector. The Company enables customers to design, enable, manage and service their IT environments. The Company’s IT products include computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories that the Company purchases from manufacturers, distributors and other suppliers. The Company also offers services involving design, configuration and implementation of IT solutions. The Company markets its products and services through its Websites, including www.connection.com, www.connection.com/enterprise, www.connection.com/publicsector, and www.macconnection.com. It uses a combination of outbound telemarketing, including some on-site sales solicitation by business development managers.

