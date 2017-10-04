Analyzing Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) and Its Competitors

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLRB) is one of 113 public companies in the “Pharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cellectar Biosciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences N/A -97.36% -83.40% Cellectar Biosciences Competitors -3,194.52% -54.90% -8.86%

Volatility and Risk

Cellectar Biosciences has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellectar Biosciences’ rivals have a beta of 0.87, meaning that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cellectar Biosciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cellectar Biosciences Competitors 787 3401 5847 137 2.52

Cellectar Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $2.70, suggesting a potential upside of 60.71%. As a group, “Pharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 22.39%. Given Cellectar Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cellectar Biosciences is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences N/A -$10.78 million -1.35 Cellectar Biosciences Competitors $7.79 billion $2.46 billion 0.19

Cellectar Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cellectar Biosciences. Cellectar Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cellectar Biosciences rivals beat Cellectar Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., formerly Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing phospholipid ether-drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and diagnostic imaging of cancer. Its research and development program is based on its PDC cancer targeting delivery platform. Its pipeline consists of pre-clinical and clinical product candidates, including radiotherapeutic and chemotherapeutic PDC’s. The Company’s PDC product portfolio includes CLR 131, which is designed to deliver cytotoxic (cell-killing) radiation directly and selectively to cancer cells and cancer stem cells; CLR 125, which is for the treatment of micro metastatic disease; CLR 124, which is a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography (PET) imaging PDC; CLR 1502, which is for intraoperative tumor margin illumination and non-invasive tumor imaging, and CTX Product Portfolio, including CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates.

