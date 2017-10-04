Analyzing American Campus Communities (ACC) and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG)

American Campus Communities (NYSE: ACC) and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

American Campus Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT does not pay a dividend. American Campus Communities pays out 359.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Campus Communities has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares American Campus Communities and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Campus Communities 8.59% 1.90% 1.09% Bluerock Residential Growth REIT 128.54% 30.92% 10.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Campus Communities and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Campus Communities 0 3 5 0 2.63 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT 0 1 2 0 2.67

American Campus Communities presently has a consensus price target of $53.67, suggesting a potential upside of 19.90%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a consensus price target of $13.62, suggesting a potential upside of 23.12%. Given Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bluerock Residential Growth REIT is more favorable than American Campus Communities.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Campus Communities and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Campus Communities $772.33 million 7.91 $379.78 million $0.49 91.35 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Campus Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Bluerock Residential Growth REIT.

Summary

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT beats American Campus Communities on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include Wholly-Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. It is engaged in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. The Wholly-Owned Properties segment consists of off-campus properties, which are located in close proximity to the school campus. The On-Campus Participating Properties segment includes on-campus properties that are operated under long-term ground/facility leases with three university systems. The Development Services segment consists of development and construction management services that it provides through one of its taxable REIT subsidiaries for third-party owners. The Property Management Services segment includes revenues generated from third-party management contracts.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on acquiring a portfolio of residential real estate assets. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of interests in 31 properties (21 operating and 10 development properties). As of December 31, 2016, its properties contained an aggregate of 9,570 units, consisting of 6,972 operating units and 2,598 units under development. As of December 31, 2016, its operating properties included ARIUM at Palmer Ranch, Sarasota; ARIUM Grandewood, Orlando; ARIUM Gulfshore, Naples; ARIUM Palms, Orlando; ARIUM Pine Lakes, Port St. Lucie; ARIUM Westside, Atlanta; Ashton Reserve, Charlotte; Enders at Baldwin Park, Orlando; Fox Hill, Austin; Lansbrook Village, Palm Harbor; Legacy at Southpark, Austin; Nevadan, Atlanta; Roswell City Walk, Roswell; Sorrel, Frisco; Sovereign, Fort Worth; The Preserve at Henderson Beach, Destin; Village Green of Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor, and Whetstone, Durham.

