Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Melco Crown Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Melco Crown Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/28/2017 – Melco Crown Entertainment Limited was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is based in Hong Kong. “

9/27/2017 – Melco Crown Entertainment Limited was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is based in Hong Kong. “

9/19/2017 – Melco Crown Entertainment Limited was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is based in Hong Kong. “

9/19/2017 – Melco Crown Entertainment Limited was upgraded by analysts at Instinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

9/19/2017 – Melco Crown Entertainment Limited was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

8/18/2017 – Melco Crown Entertainment Limited had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $26.00 to $25.80. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) traded down 0.21% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.15. 1,368,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Melco Crown Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68.

Melco Crown Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Melco Crown Entertainment Limited had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Crown Entertainment Limited will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, formerly Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It is principally engaged in the gaming and hospitality business in Asia and its principal operating and developmental activities occur in over two geographic areas, which include Macau and the Philippines.

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Crown Entertainment Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Crown Entertainment Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.