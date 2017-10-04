Analysts’ Upgrades for October, 4th (FIT, GIB, GLT, GNRT, GPP, GPRE, GTIM, HBNC, HDP, HIMX)

Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, October 4th:

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a sell rating to a hold rating. Vetr currently has $6.67 price target on the stock.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Glatfelter is a paper manufacturing company that manufactures printing papers and tobacco and other specialty papers. The company sells its products throughout the United States and in a number of foreign countries. Most of the company’s printing paper products are directed at the uncoated free-sheet portion of the industry. The company’s tobacco and other specialty papers are used for cigarette manufacturing and other specialty uses such as the manufacture of playing cards, stamps, labels and surgical gowns. “

Gener8 Maritime (NASDAQ:GNRT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gener8 Maritime, Inc. offers marine transportation services. The Company is involved in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. Gener8 Maritime, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Good Times Restaurants Inc. is a holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, they are engaged in the business of developing, owning, operating and franchising restaurants under the name Good Times Drive Thru Burgers. Good Times DriveThru Burgers restaurants are owned, operated and franchised by their subsidiary, Good Times Drive Thru Inc. Good Times Drive Thru Burgers restaurants feature a limited menu for drive-through and walk-up customers. “

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hortonworks Inc. is involved in the development, distribution and support of Hadoop solutions primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides an enterprise-grade data management platform to capture, store, process and analyze data. Hortonworks Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Halcon Resources Corporation is an energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company operates in Wichita, Wilbarger and Starr Counties in Texas, Pontotoc and Seminole Counties, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. Halcon Resources Corporation, formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc., is based in Louisiana, USA. “

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $57.97 price target on the stock.

