Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 4th (1COV, ACBI, ADP, AUTO, AVB, BAS, BOO, BSFT, CIEN, CIVB)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, October 4th:

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) was given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Covestro AG alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $209.00 target price on the stock.

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) was given a €101.00 ($118.82) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boohoo.Com PLC (LON:BOO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

BroadSoft (NASDAQ:BSFT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $84.00 target price on the stock.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Ellie Mae (NASDAQ:ELLI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp. They currently have a $116.00 target price on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co (ETR:HLE) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $275.00 target price on the stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $117.00 target price on the stock.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $10.75 price target on the stock.

Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We will have more detailed implications for our C17&18 revenue and EPS estimates of $61.3MM(34.4%)/($0.21) and $101.1MM(65.1%)/($0.01) following Wednesday’s call.””

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.