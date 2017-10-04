Shares of Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 522.50 ($6.93).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.16) target price on shares of Tp Icap Plc in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Tp Icap Plc from GBX 400 ($5.31) to GBX 430 ($5.70) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.69) target price on shares of Tp Icap Plc in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Tp Icap Plc to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.77) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tp Icap Plc in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Tp Icap Plc alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Set Tp Icap Plc (TCAP) Target Price at $522.50” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/analysts-set-tp-icap-plc-tcap-target-price-at-522-50.html.

Shares of Tp Icap Plc (TCAP) remained flat at GBX 528.50 on Friday. 1,474,202 shares of the stock traded hands. Tp Icap Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 340.90 and a 1-year high of GBX 532.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.93 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 488.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 474.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.13%.

Tp Icap Plc Company Profile

TP ICAP plc, formerly Tullett Prebon plc, is a United Kingdom-based interdealer broker. The Company acts as an intermediary in the wholesale over-the-counter and exchange traded financial and commodity markets, facilitating the trading activities of its clients, in particular commercial and investment banks.

Receive News & Ratings for Tp Icap Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tp Icap Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.