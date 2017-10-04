Analysts Set Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) Price Target at $63.38

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,323,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,005,000 after acquiring an additional 373,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15,212.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,784,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,602,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,372,000 after acquiring an additional 466,161 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 2,932,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,548,000 after acquiring an additional 143,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,591,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,954,000 after acquiring an additional 26,135 shares in the last quarter.

Tempur Sealy International (TPX) traded up 0.68% during trading on Friday, reaching $66.35. The company had a trading volume of 487,422 shares. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $70.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $659.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.65 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 617.75% and a net margin of 6.69%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post $3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc is a bedding manufacturer. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. The Company operates in two segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the United States and Canada.

