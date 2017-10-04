Analysts Set Staples, Inc. (SPLS) PT at $8.85

Shares of Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.85.

SPLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Staples in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Staples from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Staples from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Staples from $9.00 to $10.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Staples in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Staples by 3,241.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,899,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,078,000 after purchasing an additional 46,465,935 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Staples in the second quarter worth about $63,079,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Staples by 3,854.3% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 5,528,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,948 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Staples by 48.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,070,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Staples by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,888,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Staples (NASDAQ SPLS) traded up 0.10% on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,785,997 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $6.73 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. Staples has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $10.26.

Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Staples had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Staples will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Staples

Staples, Inc (Staples) is a provider of products and services that serve the needs of business customers and consumers. The Company offers a range of print and marketing and technology services. The Company’s segments include North American Delivery, North American Retail and Other. The North American Delivery segment consists of the United States and Canadian businesses, including Staples Business Advantage, staples.com, staples.ca, and quill.com, that sell and deliver products and services primarily to businesses.

