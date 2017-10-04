Analysts Set Marriott International (MAR) Price Target at $99.68

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.68.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

In other news, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $323,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Capuano sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,480,466.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,864.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,339,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,490.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) traded down 0.53% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.82. 2,720,428 shares of the stock were exchanged. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $65.91 and a 52 week high of $111.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.06.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post $4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 45.52%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc (Marriott International) is a lodging company. Marriott International operates in three business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service and International. Its North American Full-Service segment includes its Luxury and Premium brands (JW Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Le Meridien, Autograph Collection Hotels, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Tribute Portfolio) located in the United States and Canada.

