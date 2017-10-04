Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Under Armour (UA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Under Armour (NYSE: UA):

10/2/2017 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/25/2017 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to an “overweight” rating.

9/22/2017 – Under Armour had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

9/19/2017 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

9/13/2017 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.79 price target on the stock.

9/12/2017 – Under Armour is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2017 – Under Armour had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2017 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $18.82 price target on the stock.

8/13/2017 – Under Armour was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Forward View. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/11/2017 – Under Armour had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2017 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.82 price target on the stock.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) traded down 1.51% on Wednesday, hitting $15.03. 2,798,281 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.16. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $34.20.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.