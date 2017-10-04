Analysts Anticipate The Advisory Board Company (ABCO) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Advisory Board’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.54. The Advisory Board posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The Advisory Board will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Advisory Board.

Get The Advisory Board Company alerts:

The Advisory Board (NASDAQ:ABCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.16 million. The Advisory Board had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Advisory Board from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of The Advisory Board in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of The Advisory Board in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of The Advisory Board in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Advisory Board from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.95.

The Advisory Board (NASDAQ:ABCO) remained flat at $53.85 during trading on Tuesday. 787,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.58. The Advisory Board has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/analysts-anticipate-the-advisory-board-company-abco-to-announce-0-48-earnings-per-share.html.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in The Advisory Board in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,617,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Advisory Board by 72,455.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,545,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,744 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Advisory Board during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,047,000. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Advisory Board by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,622,000 after purchasing an additional 874,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Advisory Board by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 342,650 shares in the last quarter.

The Advisory Board Company Profile

The Advisory Board Company is a provider of software and solutions to the healthcare and higher education industries. The Company offers subscription-based membership programs, software and data-enabled services. All of its programs are rooted in best practices and extends across four areas, including Best practices research, Technology, Data-enabled services and Consulting services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Advisory Board (ABCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Advisory Board Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Advisory Board Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.