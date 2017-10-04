Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Holdings Reduced by TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,713,416 shares during the quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned 1.43% of Amyris worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 target price on shares of Amyris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Amyris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) traded up 1.79% on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 88,136 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $128.61 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $18.15.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post ($3.42) EPS for the current year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc is an integrated industrial biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in research and development and sales of fuels and farnesene-derived products. It is applying its industrial synthetic biology platform to engineer, manufacture and sell products into a range of consumer and industrial markets, including cosmetics, flavors and fragrances (F&F), solvents and cleaners, polymers, lubricants, healthcare products and fuels.

