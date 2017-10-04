Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASYS. Benchmark Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cowen and Company set a $14.00 target price on Amtech Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Amtech Systems in a report on Friday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amtech Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.63.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) traded up 1.05% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100,319 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.71 million, a P/E ratio of 107.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Amtech Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post $0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amtech Systems by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Amtech Systems by 219.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 84,812 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the second quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Amtech Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of capital equipment, including thermal processing, silicon wafer handling automation and related consumables used in fabricating solar cells, Light Emitting Diode (LED) and semiconductor devices. The Company operates through three business segments: solar, semiconductor and polishing.

