Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 5,602 Shares of ProAssurance Corporation (PRA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.55% of ProAssurance Corporation worth $17,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance Corporation by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in ProAssurance Corporation by 124.1% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProAssurance Corporation by 60.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its position in ProAssurance Corporation by 47.6% during the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in ProAssurance Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ProAssurance Corporation alerts:

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) opened at 55.30 on Wednesday. ProAssurance Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.34.

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. ProAssurance Corporation had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $205.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ProAssurance Corporation will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. ProAssurance Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ProAssurance Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of ProAssurance Corporation in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of ProAssurance Corporation in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, insider Howard H. Friedman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 259,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,276,515. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Frank B. O acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $136,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 104,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,489.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $383,125. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 5,602 Shares of ProAssurance Corporation (PRA)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/ameriprise-financial-inc-buys-5602-shares-of-proassurance-corporation-pra.html.

ProAssurance Corporation Profile

ProAssurance Corporation (ProAssurance) is a holding company for property and casualty insurance companies. The Company provides professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities, professional liability insurance for attorneys, liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks, and workers’ compensation insurance.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.