Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 2,246 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.36% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $17,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Davide Molho sold 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $643,364.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ross Smith sold 2,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total value of $171,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,124.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,880 shares of company stock worth $2,541,668. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.59.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE CRL) opened at 109.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.83 and its 200 day moving average is $96.94. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.20 and a 12-month high of $109.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $469.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 10.13%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post $5.10 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company. The Company is engaged in laboratory animal medicine and science (research model technologies) and develop a portfolio of discovery and safety assessment services, both good laboratory practice (GLP) and non-GLP, which supports its clients from target identification through non-clinical development.

