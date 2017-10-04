American States Water Company (AWR) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of American States Water from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a hold rating on shares of American States Water in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of American States Water (NYSE AWR) traded up 1.13% on Tuesday, reaching $51.69. 41,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. American States Water has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.45.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American States Water will post $1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American States Water news, Director James L. Anderson sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $85,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,958.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $201,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,182.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,005 shares of company stock worth $1,541,035. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company (AWR) is a holding company. The Company is the parent company of Golden State Water Company (GSWC) and American States Utility Services, Inc (ASUS), as well as ASUS’ subsidiaries, such as Fort Bliss Water Services Company (FBWS), Terrapin Utility Services, Inc (TUS), Old Dominion Utility Services, Inc (ODUS), Palmetto State Utility Services, Inc (PSUS) and Old North Utility Services, Inc (ONUS).

