Arrow Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,080 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $2,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,502,529 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,916,145,000 after buying an additional 722,235 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 641,409 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,742,000 after buying an additional 104,647 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 17,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express Company alerts:

In other news, CEO Kenneth I. Chenault sold 789,503 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $66,807,743.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,297,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Sobbott sold 6,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $506,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 949,387 shares of company stock worth $80,451,099. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/american-express-company-axp-shares-sold-by-arrow-financial-corp.html.

American Express Company (AXP) opened at 91.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.35. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $59.50 and a 52 week high of $91.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post $5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American Express’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.53.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.