American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,870 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of American Equity Investment Life Holding worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding by 11.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding by 79.5% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding by 90.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) opened at 29.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.52. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $29.43.

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $819.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.83 million. American Equity Investment Life Holding had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 6.84%. American Equity Investment Life Holding’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding Company will post $2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is engaged in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. The Company issues fixed annuity and life insurance products through its life insurance subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York and Eagle Life Insurance Company.

